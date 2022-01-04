Troubled by headaches in winter? Do these yogasanas daily
Use reetha water in morning to get relief from blocked nose
For healthy skin, eat carrots and sesame seeds
Yogasanas for sinus pain, learn the right way to do them from Swami Ramdev
India reports 37,379 COVID cases, 124 deaths; Omicron cases in country mount to 1,892
I-T raids at properties of Akhilesh's aide & real estate businessman Ajay Chaudhary in Noida, Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, under self-isolation
Punjab imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am; bars, cinemas halls, malls to work at 50% capacity
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch multiple projects in poll-bound Manipur today
CES 2022: Samsung unleashes Galaxy S21 FE
Get fit at home with these Fitness Apps
Opinion | Third wave is here: Utmost caution is a must
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates, BAN vs NZ Latest Scorecard
Aaj Ki Baat | Has the third Covid wave arrived in India? 34,000+ new cases, 123 deaths on a single day
Kurukshetra | Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Yogi Adityanath in Amethi
Muqabla | Why every political party is eyeing at "brahmin" votes to win UP in 2022?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named as prime accused in SIT charge sheet
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, January 03, 2022
'Lord Krishna comes in my dreams every night...': Akhilesh Yadav
Maharashtra's MVA alliance formula in Goa too? Here's what Sanjay Raut said
Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Adityanath in Amethi
'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada': Congress launches theme song for Uttarakhand polls
Punjab imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am; bars, cinemas halls, malls to work at 50% capacity
J&K Police, first in country, to soon get pistols, American assault rifles for anti-terror ops
Opinion | Third wave is here: Utmost caution is a must
Covid cases surge across the globe amid Omicron scare, shows data | Top points
Turkey's inflation hits 36%, highest in 19 years
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized
'Pakistan has become land of cowards', says Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan after attack on her car
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests COVID positive
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates, BAN vs NZ Latest Scorecard
Ashes 2021-22: Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retains place for fourth Test
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Hoping Siraj can bowl tomorrow, says Ashwin on pacer's hamstring injury
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Ashwin confident of India making something out of their total of 202
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rahane, Pujara flop show continues as Indian middle-order disappoints
Fans tag Katrina Kaif as 'cutest bhabhi' after she commented THIS on Sunny Kaushal's photo
Pushpa Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer making it huge at ticket window
Is Ameesha Patel dating Faisal Patel? Actress reacts after latter proposes to her on Twitter
Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa's pic goes viral, netizens can't get over her transformation
Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's intimacy; slams Devoleena
Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 lakh units in 2021; highest ever in a calendar year
Budget 2022: Govt may hike agri credit target to about Rs 18 lakh cr
Tata Motors reports 50 pc jump in PV sales to 35,299 units in December
New Year gift for Mumbaikars: No property tax on houses measuring up to 500 sqft
Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to remain close on THESE days from January to December - Check full list
Vivo launches Y21T smartphone with 50MP camera and Snapdragon 680 chip at INR 16,490
Portronics Launches Kronos Y1 Smart Calling Watch at INR 3,399
realme GT Master Edition receives UI 3.0 update, running on Android 12 OS
Gen Z fashion trends to look out for in 2022 | PICS
Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at Mumbai airport | PICS
Yearender 2021: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, celebrities who called it splits
Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make stylish appearance as they jet off for New Year vacay (PICS)
Omicron: How to prevent infection?
Omicron affects throat: Food items to eat and NOT to eat to get relief from sore throat
Breaking myth: Safer for child to build immunity by getting infected with COVID-19 than vaccination?
What is Florona: Symptoms, Precautions, Treatment; everything you should know
Study finds no reason to delay Covid vaccination during pregnancy
ITI Berhampur develops low cost sand cleaning tool
Meet the man who got 145 degrees from different online courses during lockdown
Kili Paul lip-syncing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's 'Channa Mereya' amuses netizens | WATCH
Swiggy receives 9,500 orders per minute on New Year's Eve
Harry Potter Reunion Twitter Review: Potterhead's get emotional as they relive Hogwarts days
Horoscope Today, Jan 4: Taurus people will have a great day, know about other zodiac signs
Using suncreens to cleaning makeup brushes, skincare resolution for 2022
Amavasya 2022 List: When is Paush Amavasya? Know date & time of New Moon 2022 calendar
Vastu Tips: Know which color is most auspicious for dining room
Tired of scratching your head? Here are 10 smart tricks to drive away dandruff this winter