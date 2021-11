Updated on: November 23, 2021 23:52 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How Pakistan govt is collecting fines from Hindus for rebuilding temple burnt by Maulanas

Today a shocking news came from Pakistan. Hindu temples were burnt and the burning temple were videographed. The Supreme Court of Pakistan imposed a fine of more than three crore rupees on the people responsible. But now all this damage is being recovered from the Hindus. How long will Hindus and Sikhs live a life of misery in Pakistan? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.