UP police recruitment exam: STF arrests main mastermind Ravi Atri

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the main mastermind Ravi Atri of the UP police recruitment exam. Earlier, three other masterminds behind the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment examination question paper leak were arrested.

Attri, the main conspirator, was hiding as an employee of TCI Express Transport Company of Ahmedabad. Atri is a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, and is currently living in Delhi.

The examination to recruit constables, held on February 17 and 18, had to be cancelled as the question paper had been leaked. More than 48 lakh candidates had appeared for the test across Uttar Pradesh on the two dates. Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered an investigation and re-test, and had later removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

During investigation, it was found that the question paper was leaked when it was being transported to a strong room from a printing press, police said and it was stored at a warehouse in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.