Woman constable takes care of infant while mother writes exam; Ahmedabad Police shares pictures

Pictures of a woman constable from Gujarat's Ahmedabad are doing rounds on social media and left users emotional with her deed. The constable, who won plaudits, was seen taking care of an infant while the mother was appearing for the Gujarat High Court's Peon Recruitment examination at Odhav. The incident happened on Sunday and was shared by the official Twitter handle of Ahmedabad Police.

The constable has been identified as Daya Ben. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Ahmedabad Police wrote in Gujarati that loosely translates to, "The child of the female examinee who came to take the exam at Odhav is crying so that the time is not wasted during the paper of the woman exam and it is good that she can give the exam in an orderly manner."

In the pictures, Daya Ben could be seen playing with the infant while the baby kept touching her face with her little fingers.

Soon after the photos went viral, DCP Gujarat honoured her with a letter of appreciation for her humanitarian work. Sharing the photos on Twitter, DCP Gujarat wrote, "Dayaben has become a symbol of the sensitive side of #Gujarat Police. Happy to hand over a letter of appreciation to her."

Twitter also hailed Daya Ben for her work. One user wrote, "How can't your heart melt on seeing these pictures of a lady cop stepping in to help an examinee by taking care of the cute child?" Another user wrote, "Indian police is the gentlest and the harshest depending upon the need of the day. A policewoman looks after a baby while the mother gives an exam."

"Really heart touching," wrote the third one.

