WATCH: Young boy from Faridabad recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani wearing yellow-coloured saree

Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the timeless superhit song featuring Raveena Tandon in a sensuous avatar, is still one of the most loved songs from the 90s era. The song is from the 1994 flick Mohra and also featured Akshay Kumar. Now, a video of a young boy named Nand Gopal is doing rounds on the internet where he is seen recreating the song wearing the same yellow-coloured saree and performing impressive dance movies.

Nand Gopal, whose Instagram username is amit_the_shinning_star, uploaded the video on June 30. In the video, he is seen grooving to the beats of the song on the rooftop wearing a saree. It is also raining in the background, adding to the complete recreation of the classic song. The viral video is slowly and steadily gaining popularity on the platform and has already garnered over 400,000 views.

Reactions from netizens

His post captivated the attention of many and several Instagram users commented their views on the video. Several people made fun of him while a few gave a thumbs up for his talent. One user wrote, ''Aapke dance movesss ne to ldkiyo ko piche chod diyaaa.'' ''Mitho wali Harkat Kyon dikhate Ho Koi shaadi bhi nahin Karega Tumhare se,'' wrote another. However, it will be interesting to see when Raveena Tandon notices the video and put out her remarks on his effort.

About the video creator Nand Gopal

In his Instagram bio, he calls himself a professional dancer from Faridabad. He has over 199k followers on the platform with nearly 600 posts. He is also on YouTube where over 1.5 lakh people have subscribed to his channel. This is not the first time he recreated any popular track wearing female outfits. His Instagram feed is full of such videos where he performs on songs on the rooftop. Recently, one of his videos where he performed on Zihaal-e-Miskin also went viral. It garnered nearly 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram.

