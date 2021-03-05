Friday, March 05, 2021
     
Watch: Canada man doing bhangra on frozen lake after getting COVID-19 vaccine is a mood

Gurdeep Pandher, a man who hails from Canada went up to a frozen lake and did a little bhangra atop it to celebrate after getting COVID-19 vaccine.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2021 17:04 IST
Canada man doing bhangra at frozen lake
Image Source : TWITTER/GURDEEPPANDHER

Canada man doing bhangra at frozen lake 

Unable to walk the parks, watch films or even eat at a restaurant, coronavirus pandemic kept everyone across the globe restricted at homes. It was a difficult and dangerous time. After a year when people were allowed to leave their houses, the fear of catching the virus didn't let them loose. Needless to say, the introduction of vaccine gave them hope and everyone found a unique way to celebrate it. Gurdeep Pandher, a man who hails from Canada went up to a frozen lake and did a little bhangra atop it to celebrate after getting COVID-19 vaccine.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Pandher wrote, "Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing."

Soon after, his dancing video went viral on social media and netizens rejoiced enthusiastically with him. 

"I just saw your videos on Rachel Maddow's show here in the US, and they totally made my day. You are my new favorite person," a Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, "Okay now I must Twitter follow you because this video is pure joy. So glad you got vaccinated and may it bring many many more dances."

 

 

