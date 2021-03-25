Image Source : TWITTER/ROC21 Teen boy orders cheap iPhone, receives iPhone shaped coffee table instead; see pictures

Everyone especially youngsters want to own an iPhone but the smartphone is quite expensive that there's a joke that one needs to sell his kidney to purchase it. Recently, a teenager from Thailand thought he was getting a steal on a used iPhone, therefore he grabbed the opportunity and ordered the smartphone online but to his utter shock what delivered at his place was an Apple smartphone-shaped coffee table.

The boy was surprised to receive such a huge package in the mail, which was nearly his own height and thought there is something definitely wrong. When he opened the mail he realized that he had misread the information about the product and ordered a coffee table. The coffee table had sensors and was well built.

Image Source : TWITTER/ROC21 Teen boy orders cheap iPhone, receives iPhone shaped coffee table instead; see pictures

The teen posted the pictures of his purchase on social media, saying that he found it odd that the phone was cheap and the shipping costs were higher than usual, according to Oriental Daily Malaysia.

Image Source : TWITTER/ROC21 Teen boy orders cheap iPhone receives iPhone shaped coffee table instead; see pictures

However, he got tempted and could not miss the opportunity of a great bargain. The pictures of the boy standing next to the massive iPhone (coffee table) have been going viral on the internet.

Image Source : TWITTER/ROC21 Teen boy orders cheap iPhone, recieves iPhone shaped coffee table instead; see pictures