Viral Video: Man recreates iconic Titanic scene with doggo and internet is amused | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADMAX_FLUFFYROAD Man and dog recreate Titanic scene in video

A viral video has caught the netizens' fancy. Halloween is around the corner and people around the world will be dressing up for the various parties. And a person has already amused the netizens with his dress-up involving his adorable dog. Animal videos are hugely popular on social media and this one will certainly make your day bright. In the video, the man and his dog, dress up as Rose and Jack from Titanic as they recreate a popular scene from the Hollywood romantic classic. Seeing the emotions of the man and his dog, even Rose and jack would be shedding a tear.

Dog and man become Jack and Rose from Titanic

In the reels video, the man wore a Rose-like gown with a corset. The look was completed with a red hair wig. As if the man's get up of a woman was not enough, the dog was made to wear a blonde wig like Jack from the movie. The dog is seen on the back of his owner as he stretched his arms like Rose on the Titanic's edge. A woman below was seen playing flute which was nowhere similar to the Titanic theme. Netizens have been losing their mind over the film recreation scene and you too must check it out.

Read: Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore is so unlike MSD, trolls say it's 'designed by Adipurush VFX team'

Netizens react to viral video

The video of Maxine, the dog, and her owner has gone viral. Many are commenting that it would be hard to beat the duo at the Halloween dress-up this year. Reacting to the video, one social media user said, "Dying, this is so good (sic)." Another one commented, "Dare I say best costume ever?? I mean the commitment to the theme (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: Girl dances on street to Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar, auto wala joins her | Watch video

Maxine's videos are viral on social media

This is not the first video of Maxine that has gone viral on social media. Clips of Maxine being petted by strangers and participating in such hilarious activities have won over netizens' hearts.

Read More Trending News