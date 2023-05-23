Viral Delhi cop Rajat Rathor sings Mohit Chauhan's Tum Ho, wins hearts with soulful cover. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral Delhi cop Rajat Rathor sings Tum Ho

Trending News: Get ready to be captivated by the musical talents of Delhi Police constable Rajat Rathor, who has taken the internet by storm. With an impressive following of over 88k on Instagram, Rathor frequently shares videos showcasing his singing prowess. In his latest reel, he delivers a soul-stirring rendition of the popular Bollywood song Tum Ho. If you're feeling down today, this video is the perfect remedy to lift your spirits.

In the video, the talented cop gracefully descends a flight of stairs, his melodious voice fills the air with the enchanting melody of Mohit Chauhan's Tum Ho, a romantic track from the film Rockstar directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Rathor's rendition takes the song to new heights, leaving listeners delighted and enthralled. "Wonderfull. More beautiful than original," a user commented. "Some people sing from the body and you sing from the soul which directly touches the heart superb bhai," another user wrote. "Sir actually great voice is yours. You won everyone's heart," a third added.

Watch the viral video here:

This is not the first time Rathor's musical talent has gone viral. In February, a video of him performing the song "Roke Na Ruke Naina" from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania at an official function also went viral. Rathor's text insert on the video read, "Pov - You are following your passion and Duty at the same time," and music director and singer Amaal Mallik, who composed the song, commented, "Incredible thank you."

As Rathor continues to gain popularity on social media, his musical journey is far from over. The internet eagerly awaits his future performances, eagerly anticipating the next enchanting melody that will undoubtedly touch the hearts of many.

