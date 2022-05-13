Is the viral crying filter on Snapchat inspired by Amber Heard? Here's what app company has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JADEMGONZALEZ Netizens belive that viral crying Snapchat filter is inspired by Amber Heard

Snapchat new filter showing users crying has been garnering a lot of popularity. And ever since its launch, rumors are rife that it has been inspired by none other than Amber Heard. It is noted that the filter was launched soon after Amber Heard's breakdown in the court during her testimony against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In no time, social media was flooded with hilarious jokes and memes leading to speculations of Amber's connection to Snapchat's latest released filter.

One of the users questioned, "Is it just me or is the new snap chat filter making fun of Amber heard…"

Another user shared a video in the filter and wrote, "New #AmberHeard Snapchat filter just dropped. Am ded (sic)."

Amid the ongoing social media buzz, the app company has put an end to the rumors by denying that the filter is inspired by Amber. According to TMZ, Snapchat's spokesperson has denied claims that the filter is on Amber Heard's emotional outburst in court. It is claimed that the filter was in the making for six months, much before Amber's tearful breakdown. The portal has also shared that the filter has already received 1.3 billion impressions on Snapchat.

For the unversed, Amber Heard broke down while she told a jury that her former husband Johnny Depp had sexually assaulted her with a bottle during a fight in Australia. Heard is defending herself in a $50 million defamation trial. Depp has accused her of fabricating her domestic violence allegations to advance her career. His lawsuit alleges that he lost out on the sixth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film and other movie roles after Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a December 2018 op-ed.