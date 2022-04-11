Sunil Gavaskar asking British commentator Alan Wilkins about Kohinoor during IPL is EPIC!

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar

Simple and straight! Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is known for his commentary now, be it on the field or in the commentator’s box, his words always manage to impress us. Keeping it savage during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Gavaskar on Sunday asked his fellow British commentator Alan Wilkins to request England government to return the coveted Kohinoor diamond to India.

While comparing Marine Drive to the Queen’s necklace, Gavaskar told Wilkins, "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond". In response, Wilkins added, "I wonder when that is coming." As the duo started laughing at the remark, Gavaskar asked Wilkins if he possess any special influence so that he could request the British government to return the Kohinoor. Take a look at the video here:

ALSO READ: 'Did he fail background check?': Elon Musk won't join Twitter’s board and netizens guess why

Soon after the witty remark, the Internet was highly amused. One of the users also demanded Bharat Ratna for Gavaskar. "Sunil Gavaskar just asked fellow commentator @alanwilkins22 to return the Kohinoor. “If you have any influence, maybe you can ask the Queen to return it.” Gavaskar Sir ko Bharat Ratna when?" wrote the user.

Also Read: 9-year-old's heartbreaking letter to mom who died in Russia-Ukraine War: I'll never forget, see you in heaven