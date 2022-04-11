9-year-old's heartbreaking letter to mom who died in Russia-Ukraine War: I'll never forget, see you in heaven

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GERASHCHENKO_EN Note of 9-year-old for her dead mother

It's been over a month since Russia and Ukraine have been at war. While millions have migrated, multiple have been killed and several others are facing the brunt of the war. As heartbreaking photos continue to come from the war-torn regions, a note of a nine-year-old girl to her mother who died in the war has gone viral on social media. In the hear-rending note, the little girl says, she'll never forget her mother. She promises to be a good person so that she can meet her mother in heaven.

The post was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Here's the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka. 'Mom! You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get in Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx'."

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "For every child mother is everything,I’m feeling her pain right now,how difficult she might have felt when she lost her mother.There were so many children like her who faced the situation.why do countries fight?Can’t they live peacefully &let others live too (sic)."

Another one requested to save the child and said, "Please save this child, have great will power to do good, without mother it is very difficult to do. She is not hopeless after loosing her mother, the world of a child. It should not be limited with tweet, just do whatever you can do for her education and all. Best of luck beta (sic)."

Many others said that such posts shouldn't be shared as they are triggering. "Please, not post such things, as whenever I look or read these emotional kinds things. I really feel helpless and cry for hours (sic)."

Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that more than 4.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its ongoing war on February 24. As of Sunday, the UNHCR said there were 4,503,954 Ukrainian refugees, 62,291 more than the previous day, the BBC reported. According to the UN agency, this is the first time for Europe to witness such a large number of refugees since the Second World War.

According to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 210,000 non-Ukrainians have also fled the country. Figures published by the IOM on April 5 had revealed that an additional 7.1 million people, or more than a quarter of the overall population, have been displaced within the country.