'Did he fail background check?': Elon Musk won't join Twitter’s board and netizens guess why

While Twitterati was waiting for Elon Musk to join Twitter's board, the CEO of the micro-blogging platform, Parag Agrawal announced that he won't. Musk is Twitter’s largest shareholder and had left the netizens talking in the past couple of days after he expressed ideas about changes to the platform. He has even said that the board meeting of Twitter will be 'LIT', now that he will be joining it. However, the announcement came as a surprise for the Twitterverse. Soon after Agrawal's tweet, netizens started wondering what would be the reason that the billionaire "decided not to join our board of directors" Some even said that Parag Agrawal hinted that Musk failed the background check.

In a message late on Sunday, Agrawal said Musk has decided not to join Twitter's board. "We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same day that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best," Agrawal informed.

"We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," he added.

Reacting to the tweet, netizens shared their own reasons why Musk did not join the Twitter board. Some users said that joining the board of Twitter would have prevented Musk from owning more than 14.9 per cent of the company. Also, the way Musk tweets freely on controversial subjects could put Twitter in a catch-22 situation in the near future as to whether to act on his tweets or not.

