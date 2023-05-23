Viral Video: Alligator crosses highway in US, police rescue injured reptile. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FB Alligator crosses highway in US

Trending News: If you have a fascination for wildlife, we have an intriguing video that you shouldn't miss. Recently, an alligator crossing a road in Mississippi, USA, caught the attention of netizens. The viral video, shared by the Pearl Police Department on Facebook, depicts the alligator's nighttime journey across the highway. In their caption, the police department humorously mentioned, "You never know what we'll find on Hwy 80 on the Pearl-Flowood line! We helped him cross the road safely, and wildlife officers are coming to relocate him."

The City of Pearl shared the same video on their Facebook page, garnering over 100 shares. It shows the alligator carefully navigating across Highway 80, located on the Pearl-Flowood line. Upon receiving reports of the reptile's presence, the Pearl Police swiftly responded and sought assistance from the Department of Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks. Together, they ensured the alligator's safe relocation away from the bustling urban area.

Major Chris Reed commented on the situation, stating that they would transport the alligator to a remote location with minimal human presence. Alligators are known for their resilience and ability to fend for themselves in the wild. Despite concerns about the alligator's well-being due to possible injuries, Major Reed reassured the public that the creature is tough and likely doing fine after being removed from the middle of the highway.

Watch the viral video here:

In the comments section, updates were provided indicating that the alligator had sustained injuries, but the wildlife officers ensured its safety. Since its recent posting, the video has garnered over 16k views, 260 likes and received numerous comments from concerned viewers. One individual expressed gratitude for the help provided, saying, "Poor fella is lost. Thanks for your help, and I'm sure he would thank you too." Another comment reads, "Poor thing, looks afraid. Thanks to the good people who protect all of God's creatures." A lighthearted comment jokingly mentioned the suspect "getting away," while also expressing appreciation for the assistance provided to the alligator.

Read More Trending News