ITI Berhampur students form largest human chain on World AIDS Day

More than 2,000 students of Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur, today formed the largest human chain in the form of a Red Ribbon to make World AIDS Day.
Dr Prafulla Mohanty, vice-chancellor, Khallikote University, Dr Kailash Sahu, Loknath Mishra, Director, Aruna NGO, along with Dr Rajat Panigrahy, ITI director, took part in the event.
ITI, Berhampur has till now imparted training to more than 28 HIV positive boys and girls and they have got placements in different industries. At present, 15 students are undergoing training in various trades at the institute.
Dr Rajat Panigrahy said, HIV can be eradicated only through spread of awareness among youths. Dr Prafulla Mohanty congratulated ITI students for forming the largest human chain to spread awareness about AIDS among people. Dr Loknath Mishra said, the war to eliminate AIDS by 2030 on a global scale is going on, and the participation of students in this endeavour is heartening.
