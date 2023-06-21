Yoga Day 2023: People perform 'Jal Yoga' in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jal yoga

Trending News: To celebrate International Yoga Day, a group of Yoga practitioners in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, performed a unique form of yoga known as 'Jal Yoga.' In 'Jal Yoga,' participants perform yoga asanas in water, offering a different experience and set of benefits.

Yoga enthusiasts NJ Bose and Sudalai spent three hours floating and practicing asanas in the Agni Theertham Sea at Rameswaram. They aimed to promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being among the participants. 'Jal Yoga' not only serves as a breathing exercise but also helps maintain proper posture and inner peace.

In another part of India, in Rajkot, Gujarat, people also gathered to perform water yoga in a swimming pool on International Yoga Day. The participants encouraged others to embrace yoga for overall wellness and invited them to join in the practice. Watch the video here:

International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its ability to improve flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

