Hrithik Roshan's stuntman has uncanny resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens stunned

An old photo has surfaced of Hrithik Roshan posing with his stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan on the set of his 2022 film Vikram Vedha. The photo was recently shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, leading fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to express amazement at Mansoor's resemblance to him.

In the photo, both Hrithik and Mansoor are dressed in black shirts and trousers while filming for Vikram Vedha. Social media users were in disbelief when a paparazzo account shared a photo of Hrithik Roshan with his stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan, with a caption that simply read "#hrithikroshan with actor and stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan. The intense look."

The comment section was flooded with people expressing their amazement at how Mansoor was able to achieve such an uncanny resemblance. Fans commented on Mansoor's striking similarity to Sushant, noting his messy hair and beard. The original post was made by Mansoor on Hrithik's birthday, where he wished the actor and praised him for being grounded, caring, and respectful of others' talents.

In response to the photo, one user exclaimed, "2 sec ke liye mujhe yeh SSR lagi ?? (sic)," while another commented, "He looks like Sushant Singh Rajput (sic)."

Sushant, a beloved Bollywood actor, passed away on June 14, 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown. His death was reportedly by suicide, and the Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the case. The actor starred in popular films like Kai Po Che, PK, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath, among others.

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and starring R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shraddha Srinath. The Hindi version also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Hrithik is currently working on a new action film called Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

