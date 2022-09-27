'Boycott Vikram Vedha' trends on Twitter, trolls target Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Vikram Vedha

Boycott Vikram Vedha trends on Twitter: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film are being targetted by trolls. The two have become top trends on social media along with the hashtag 'Boycott Vikram Vedha'. The trend caught up on social media sites just days before the film's release. The action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri will hit the theaters on September 30.

While some are upset that the Tamil film is being remade in Bollywood, others are targeting its lead actors. Some also want the audience to go for Ponniyin Selvan instead. It is releasing on the same day. Here's how hashtags 'Boycott Vikram Vedha', 'Hrithik Roshan' and 'Saif Ali Khan' have taken over Twitter:

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale "Vikram aur Betaal", tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Khan) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster Vedha (Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories, leading to moral ambiguities.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

