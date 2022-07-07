Bhagwant Mann's to-be second wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur shines in a blue suit ahead of wedding

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRGURPREETKAUR_ Bhagwant Mann's to-be second wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur

Bhagwant Mann Wedding: Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the gorgeous bride-to-be of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is all set to say her vows. Ahead of the wedding on Thursday (July 7), Kaur took to her Twitter to share a beautiful picture in a blue suit. The photo appears to be from the pre-wedding ceremonies. She wrote, "Din shagna da chadya (the auspicious day is here)."

Gurpreet looks like a beautiful 'Punjabi Kudi' in a traditional look, flaunting her smile. Check out the picture here-

In a low-key arranged marriage ceremony with select invitees, comprising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, 48, will marry Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana. Only close family members, including Mann's mother, sister and a few relatives and friends, will attend the wedding.

Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage -- daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17). Both children attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony in March.

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, an MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mullana in Ambala district, is the youngest of three sisters. The elder ones are settled in the US and Australia. Read more interesting facts about her here.