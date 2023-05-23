Autowala gives lift to woman crying because no one else allowed to travel with pet dog. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Autowala gives lift to crying woman

Trending News: A woman was trying to get home with her sick dog after a trip to the vet. She had been searching for an autorickshaw for a long time, but no one was willing to take her and her dog. She was about to give up when she saw an autorickshaw driver who smiled at her and said, "I love animals. I'll take you and your dog home."

The woman was so grateful. She and her dog got into the autorickshaw and the driver took them home quickly and safely. The woman thanked the driver profusely and gave him a tip. The driver was happy to help and said, "It was my pleasure." The woman was so touched by the driver's kindness. She posted a video of the encounter on Instagram and it quickly went viral.

The heartwarming video has garnered over 605k views and 81k likes. Netizens were so impressed by the driver's act of kindness that they praised him and thanked him for his compassion. "Please pay a bit extra if you can. World needs to have and appreciate such people," a user suggested. "This is so heartwarming! The driver is a true hero," another commented. "Thanks for sharing this. Being in Bangalore and traveling with pet is difficult in autos," a third user mentioned. "We need more ppl like him," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video here:

The driver's act of kindness is a reminder that there are still good people in the world and we should all be more kind to one another. It is also a reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

