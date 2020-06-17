Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. What is Doomsday? Julian calendar's prediction about end of the world on June 21 leaves Twitterati beserk

What is Doomsday? Julian calendar's prediction about end of the world on June 21 leaves Twitterati beserk

The Mayan calendar's prediction about the end of the world in December 2012 shocked everyone and now another conspiracy theory states that according to the Julian calendar we are in the year 2012 and not in 2020. Does that mean that the doomsday is near? Look at how people expressed their horror on social media.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2020 7:27 IST
What is Doomsday? Julian calendar's prediction about end of the world on June 21 leaves Twitterati b
Image Source : TWITTER/NEWYORKPOST

What is Doomsday? Julian calendar's prediction about end of the world on June 21 leaves Twitterati beserk

Coronavirus, earthquakes, storms-- what's up with the year 2020? If you are still probing through this question, then here's a new update for you that will definitely send shivers down your spine. Remember the Mayan calendar which predicted the end of the world in the year December 2012? Well, the latest reports suggest that the doomsday is near and the world will come to an end this year, on June 21 to be specific. The Mayan calendar's prediction shocked everyone and now another conspiracy theory states that according to the Julian calendar we are in the year 2012 and not in 2020 which is why the previous theory went all wrong. Does that mean that the doomsday is near?

These fresh claims about the end of the world according to the Julian calendar came to light after a report of the New York Times which stated that a scientist Paolo Tagaloguin had stated in his now-deleted tweets about this new theory. He explained in his tweet how technically we are in living in the year 2012. The scientist wrote, "The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days… For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years." 

However, NASA rubbished these claims and called them mere conspiracies without evidence. They said, "For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact." 

Even, the CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group, Hasan Al Hariri called these claims hoax and said that these predictions are highly unscientific and illogical. In an interview with Gulf News, he said, "Science is elegant and beautiful, but it requires an effort to understand. This is a golden opportunity to educate people. Any person with a scientific temperament, not necessarily a scientist, cannot support these types of messages."

However, as soon as the theory spread on social media, people could actually related to the same considering the number of disastrous events taking place in the world. Many even took to Twitter to express their horror. Have a look at some tweets here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X