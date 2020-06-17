Image Source : TWITTER/NEWYORKPOST What is Doomsday? Julian calendar's prediction about end of the world on June 21 leaves Twitterati beserk

Coronavirus, earthquakes, storms-- what's up with the year 2020? If you are still probing through this question, then here's a new update for you that will definitely send shivers down your spine. Remember the Mayan calendar which predicted the end of the world in the year December 2012? Well, the latest reports suggest that the doomsday is near and the world will come to an end this year, on June 21 to be specific. The Mayan calendar's prediction shocked everyone and now another conspiracy theory states that according to the Julian calendar we are in the year 2012 and not in 2020 which is why the previous theory went all wrong. Does that mean that the doomsday is near?

These fresh claims about the end of the world according to the Julian calendar came to light after a report of the New York Times which stated that a scientist Paolo Tagaloguin had stated in his now-deleted tweets about this new theory. He explained in his tweet how technically we are in living in the year 2012. The scientist wrote, "The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days… For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years."

according to the Julian calendar, we are currently in the year 2012 and not in 2020... pic.twitter.com/HQYQTnQMQ3 — Paolo Tagaloguin (@PaoloTagaloguin) June 16, 2020

However, NASA rubbished these claims and called them mere conspiracies without evidence. They said, "For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact."

Even, the CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group, Hasan Al Hariri called these claims hoax and said that these predictions are highly unscientific and illogical. In an interview with Gulf News, he said, "Science is elegant and beautiful, but it requires an effort to understand. This is a golden opportunity to educate people. Any person with a scientific temperament, not necessarily a scientist, cannot support these types of messages."

However, as soon as the theory spread on social media, people could actually related to the same considering the number of disastrous events taking place in the world. Many even took to Twitter to express their horror. Have a look at some tweets here:

Researchers claim that the 2012 Mayan Calendar was wrong and 2020 will be the end of Earth. According to their calculations, the Earth should be ending on June 21, 2020. That's on Sunday. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/heAlikXzwe — 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ (@AimThaMachine_) June 15, 2020

"Mayan calendar was wrong and world will `end` next week on June 21, warns conspiracy theorist" pic.twitter.com/T0Ut3wDpbH — suvee (@burnt_roti) June 15, 2020

All I’m sayin is that it’s still 2012 according to the Julian Calendar 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 wya Dec 21st? — Mark LC (@MrMark1127) June 13, 2020

It fits. I've been thinking maybe the Mayan guy was dyslexic and had 2012 and 2021 mixed up? It seems like the Julian calendar messed it up. Kill Ceasar! This explains all the "end of days" shit going on... https://t.co/2GOD8sAxJ0 — Cass Michaels (@WriterCMichaels) June 13, 2020

2) The pre-Conquest Maya never claimed the world would end in 2012. Dec. 21st 2012 coincided with the conclusion of the Baktun cycle of the Maya Longcount Calendar. It was not the end of the calendar, it was the beginning of a new cycle. — David #CancelAncientAliens Anderson (@DSAArchaeology) June 13, 2020

In a since deleted tweet, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin reportedly said: “Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012.



“The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. — JL Bookings (@jlbookings) June 13, 2020

