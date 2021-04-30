Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Twitter floods with nostalgic posts as fans remember the veteran actor

Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor

It's been a year since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, lovingly known as 'Chintu' passed away. The veteran actor was 67 when he breathed his last after a tough battle with leukaemia for two years. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. On the first death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, fans have been paying their tribute to him by sharing nostalgic posts about the actor. While some shared old stills from his films, others created creative graphic dedicated to him. Take a look:

The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties last year. The Kapoor family confirmed the demise of beloved Rishi Kapoor with a statement reading: "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia".