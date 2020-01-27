A Twitter user predicted Kobe Bryant's death. In 2012. And it's sneaky

According to reports, Bryant was travelling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down.

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the City of Calabasas confirmed on its official Twitter account, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10 a.m. Nobody on the ground was hurt, the city tweeted.

This may look like a natural accident, but looks like a Twitter user had already prophesised it -- back in 2012.

The tweet which claims to have predicted that the star will die in a helicopter crash has been going viral.

"Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash," the tweet reads as saying.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The tweet is sneaky, as the Twitterverse has since been commenting.

And even the user cannot believe it.

There are, however, a few naysayers who said the tweet was made using some tool.

But the claim was also rejected, as Twitter does not support any API tool that can alter the date and time of the tweets.

Quick thread for anyone questioning the legitimacy of this tweet: it is real. Here’s some supporting info. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

The investigation is underway.