Broken But Beautiful 3: Fans give their verdict, Sidharth Shukla's new web series a hit already

One of television's most sought actor and a name that sends the internet into a frenzy even at the slightest of action, Sidharth Shukla makes his debut with the sequel of Broken But Beautiful. The actor will be seen as one of the leads in Broken But Beautiful 3. Ever since he appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner, the actor has been immensely popular among the fans. He has been one of the constant trends on social media and fans keep on pouring love on him. Naturally, his role in Broken But Beautiful has got fans excited.

Since the release of the show, fans have been in awe of the actor and if the tweets are anything to go by, looks like they didn't expect this kind of an avatar from the actor. Impressed by him fans have been tweeting about the actor making him trend on Twitter. One tweet about the actor read, "Yes I have watched previous seasons when they were released loved Veer & Sameera never imagined to see Sidharth trying something so intense but you know he keeps surprising don't know how he manages to emote with such perfection definitely blockbuster coming up!!" Here's how fans are reacting:

For the unversed, the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, for season 3, the show has a new pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The new season will stream on ALTBalaji from May 29.

