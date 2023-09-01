Telangana: Pakistani national, living with wife in Hyderabad, arrested for illegally entering India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

A Pakistani national who illegally entered India last year and lived in Telangana’s Hyderabad with his wife was arrested, the police said.

The man, who was identified as Faiz Mohammed who hailed from Shanghai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan, was held on Thursday (August 31), Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said in a release.

Faiz had entered India through the Nepal border without a visa and had been living illegally in the Kishan Bagh area in Hyderabad at his wife’s residence who is a local, they said.

The police seized a Pakistani passport and other documents from his possession.

He came to Hyderabad to meet his wife and son after being promised by his in-laws to procure fake ID proof to enable him to stay in India.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Foreigners Act against Faiz. The man's in-laws, who are named as accused in the case are absconding.

In 2018, Faiz had gone to the UAE to work in a garments company. He met a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad a year later and helped her secure a job there. He then got married to the woman and had a son, the police said.

The woman, subsequently, came back to Hyderabad in August 2022 and was staying at Kishan Bagh in the city.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

