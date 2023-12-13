YouTube tops in popular list of platforms among teens | Know-why

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

In a recent report, around 7 in 10 teens visit YouTube (Goolge-owned video streaming platform) every day, including around 16 per cent who were witnessed being "almost constant" on the site. As per the Pew Research Center, YouTube will be continuing to top in popular list of platforms among teens, followed by three social media platforms- TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

The survey was based on the responses of around 1,500 US teens (between the age group of 13 to 17 years). The survey was between September 26, 2023, and October 23, 2023.

Majorities of teens between the age group of 13 to 17 said that they use TikTok (63 per cent), Snapchat (60 per cent) and Instagram (59 per cent). For older teens between the age slab of 15 to 17, these shares were about 7 in 10.

Teens were less likely to use Facebook and X (previously known as X) than they were a decade ago.

The report stated: "The share of teens who use the site has dropped from 71 per cent in 2014-2015 to 33 per cent today. Twitter has also seen its teen user base shrink during the past decade -- albeit at a less steep decline than Facebook.”

YouTube popularity based on gender

The report found that teen girls were more inclined towards the platform than boys who almost constantly use TikTok (22 per cent vs. 12 per cent) and Snapchat (17 per cent vs. 12 per cent).

Older teens are more likely than younger teens to use many of the other social media platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit.

The report said, "For example, while 68 per cent of teens aged 15 to 17 say they use Instagram, this share drops to 45 per cent among teens aged 13 and 14.”

