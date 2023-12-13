9 Emergency Alerts on Android devices within 50 minute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 6 Emergency Alerts on Android devices within 30 minutes

Android smartphone users across India have been receiving sample testing alerts on their handsets. So far, by the time of writing, we received 9 alerts within 50 minutes. The first alert started buzzing at 1:25 PM IST.

The notification, titled "Emergency alert: Sever" has been designed to capture the immediate attention of smartphone users. Android users have been experiencing back-to-back loud buzzing-like sounds accompanied by a message.

Frequent alerts within 30 minutes

This instance marks the 9th time when users have received the "Emergency Alert - Severe" message within 30 minutes. Each message serves as a crucial step in refining the Emergency Alert System's effectiveness.

Latest Technology News