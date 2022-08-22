Monday, August 22, 2022
     
WhatsApp Update: New feature will allow admin to delete any message in the group- Know more

Whatsapp brings to you a new feature to enable the admin to delete any message sent in the group by any participant. Feature has been released for iOS devices only.

Published on: August 22, 2022 18:09 IST
Following the announcement of the ability to recover deleted messages in its most recent beta for iOS update, WhatsApp is now releasing a new feature which will enable the group admins to delete any message in the group.

According to WABetainfo, the feature has only been rolled out to a few lucky beta users, so it will take some time before it reaches all other accounts. 

As per the report: "If you are a group admin and you are unable to delete messages sent by other participants, please wait for a future update because more activations will follow in the coming weeks."

The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better. In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message. Recently, the platform started rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp's chat list for iOS users.

The beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. It has been released to certain beta testers, and therefore, it is still not available to everyone.

Inputs from IANS

