WhatsApp rollouts 'Search By Date' feature: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature to help users easily navigate through their chat histories. The new feature, called ‘Search by Date', allows users to search for messages based on specific dates and aims to improve the app's search capabilities. The new feature will help users search for specific information from past conversions by showing all the messages exchanged on a particular date. This will prevent users from endless scrolling to find a message.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature via his WhatsApp channel. feature is available for all users globally across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web. The ‘Search by Date' feature was reportedly spotted in beta testing back in November 2023.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature on your Android or iOS device, you can do it by opening the desired individual or group chat you wish to search. After opening the chat, Android users need to click on the three-dot menu and iOS users need to click on contact or group name. If your app is updated to the latest version, you will find a small calendar with a search symbol on clicking the regular Search option. You can select the desired date from the pop-up calendar.

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp screenshot

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow its users to easily share their QR code. These QR codes will allow other WhatsApp users to scan them and add others as a contact. Currently, WhatsApp users need to navigate to settings to find their QR code but soon they might get a shortcut right in their chats tab.

The said update is part of the upcoming WhatsApp Username feature, which will allow users to connect with others without sharing their contact numbers. Instead of phone numbers, usernames will appear when WhatsApp users will share their QR codes.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to soon allow users to opt for HD as default media upload quality