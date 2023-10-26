How to use video and audio calling feature on X (Formerly Twitter)? All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All you need to know to about X's newly launched video and audio calling feature

X Video and Audio Calling Feature: After months of anticipation, Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter) has introduced video and audio calling features. As of now, these features are exclusively available to X Premium (Twitter Blue) users on iOS, but X has indicated that Android support is on the horizon.

In a statement, X stated, "We're launching a new means of communication on X, Audio and Video Calling. Audio and Video calling is now available on iOS and will soon be available on Android." This expansion into communication features aligns with X's broader goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for various forms of interaction.

For those who use X for free, it's important to note that they can still receive calls. Users have the freedom to choose who can contact them by adjusting their Direct Messaging settings. By default, users can receive calls from accounts they follow or have in their address book. However, there's an additional requirement: to initiate a call, both parties must have exchanged Direct Messages at least once.

Steps to Disable or Limit the Call feature on X

To give users control over who can call them, X has provided a set of steps to disable or limit the audio and video calling features:

Open X and navigate to the DM (Direct Message) section.

In the top right corner, you'll find the settings icon. Tap on it to access the settings.

Here, you can disable the feature entirely if you wish.

If you want to limit who can call you, you can choose from the options 'People in your address book,' 'People you follow,' and 'Verified users.'

How to initiate a Call on X?

Open your direct messages.

Select an existing DM conversation or start a new one.

Tap on the phone icon.

Choose between 'Audio call' or 'Video call' by tapping the respective icons.

The person you call will receive a notification, and if they miss the call, they will be notified accordingly.

With the addition of video and audio calling, X is progressing toward its vision of becoming a comprehensive communication platform, incorporating features for calling, creating content, sharing videos, and even serving as a job portal with dedicated job listings on company profiles, although the latter feature has not been released yet.

