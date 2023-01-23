Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked, obscene photo posted on the account: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DGP account hacked

The Twitter account of the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police was hacked on Monday, and hackers posted an obscene photograph on it. The cybercrime police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.

Deputy Inspector General P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that the account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020. The account was hacked on Monday by some unknown persons, who posted an objectionable photograph on it.

The matter came to light after some people posted photos and videos of the hacked page on various social media platforms. Some social media users even started liking the photo posted on the hacked account.

The technical wing of the police department took note of this and removed the photo from the page.

The cybercrime police registered a case and began an investigation.

