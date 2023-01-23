Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked, obscene photo posted on the account: Know more

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked, obscene photo posted on the account: Know more

Deputy Inspector General P.H.D. Ramakrishna stated that his account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020. The account was hacked by some unknown persons, who posted an objectionable photograph on it.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Updated on: January 23, 2023 18:30 IST
Hacked
Image Source : PIXABAY DGP account hacked

The Twitter account of the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police was hacked on Monday, and hackers posted an obscene photograph on it. The cybercrime police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.

ALSO READ: Galaxy Unpacked Event: New teaser video surfaced highlighting space zoom, night mode capabilities and more

Deputy Inspector General P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that the account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020. The account was hacked on Monday by some unknown persons, who posted an objectionable photograph on it.

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter

ALSO READ: Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

The matter came to light after some people posted photos and videos of the hacked page on various social media platforms. Some social media users even started liking the photo posted on the hacked account.

Related Stories
Twitter likely to vacate India office: Know-why?

Twitter likely to vacate India office: Know-why?

Tweetbot faces an outage again: Know what happened

Tweetbot faces an outage again: Know what happened

Why is Twitter blocking Tweetbot and other 3rd party apps?

Why is Twitter blocking Tweetbot and other 3rd party apps?

Twitter verification badge that even the Taliban could not resist

Twitter verification badge that even the Taliban could not resist

Twitter blue tick: Know why Taliban is buying some verified badges

Twitter blue tick: Know why Taliban is buying some verified badges

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

Twitter's Ad revenue plummets 40% as advertisers flee after Musk takeover

Twitter's Ad revenue plummets 40% as advertisers flee after Musk takeover

Twitter plans to layoff more employees in coming weeks, says report

Twitter plans to layoff more employees in coming weeks, says report

Twitter introduces annual subscription plan for verified badge: How it works

Twitter introduces annual subscription plan for verified badge: How it works

Twitter's new developer rules ban 3rd party apps

Twitter's new developer rules ban 3rd party apps

Want ad-free Twitter? Elon Musk says pay more

Want ad-free Twitter? Elon Musk says pay more

The technical wing of the police department took note of this and removed the photo from the page.

The cybercrime police registered a case and began an investigation.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News