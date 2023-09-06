Follow us on Image Source : SLACK Slack AI by Salesforce enhances collaboration with smart search and automation

Salesforce has revealed a range of innovative features for Slack, aiming to enhance productivity through artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Slack AI, deeply integrated into the platform, will provide users with AI-powered search capabilities, allowing them to extract valuable information from conversations effortlessly. This feature will enter pilot testing this winter and become generally available in 2024.

Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Officer at Slack, emphasized that the company is adopting a "collaboration-first" strategy to deliver a smarter productivity platform amid the era of AI and automation. Their objective is to offer users more straightforward, more enjoyable, and more efficient tools to enhance their work.

Key features of Slack AI include Channel Recaps, Thread Summaries, and AI-driven Search Answers. Users can retrieve information from their conversations quickly, even receiving AI-generated summaries.

These new capabilities are designed with security and compliance in mind, ensuring that users' data remains protected. Slack AI is built upon Slack's robust foundation, assuring the same levels of security that users have come to expect.

In addition to AI-powered search, Salesforce is introducing an enhanced Workﬂow Builder that facilitates the automation of tasks. Users can easily integrate various tools into a single workflow through connectors from partners such as Google, Atlassian, and Asana. Furthermore, the Workﬂow Builder can be customized with admin-approved Salesforce automations, offering an IT-endorsed solution for optimizing Slack workflows.

The new Slack Lists feature is designed to streamline project tracking and cross-functional project management within the platform's communication flow.

These enhancements are aimed at providing a more intelligent and efficient collaboration experience for users, enabling them to make the most of Slack's capabilities while maintaining security and compliance standards. The Workﬂow Builder is already available on paid plans, and the automation hub will be accessible later this month.

