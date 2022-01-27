realme 9 Pro Series smartphones will run on MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor

Follow us on Image Source : PR realme 9 Pro+

realme will soon be releasing the realme 9 Pro Series smartphone in the global market, including the first Pro+ product. The company stated that the realme 9 Pro series will be an all-5G product. Also, realme 9 Pro+ will be one of the first handsets which with is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.

realme introduced its range of 5G smartphones in 2020 and continuing the trend, the upcoming realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, stated the company.

According to the latest data released by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research, realme was stated to be amongst the fastest growing 5G Android smartphone brands globally in Q3 with robust growth in India, China, and Europe. realme was able to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831% YoY compared to the global growth rate of 121%.

