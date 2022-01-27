Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
realme 9 Pro Series smartphones will run on MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor

realme is set to release the realme 9 Pro Series smartphone in the global market. The company stated that the realme 9 Pro series will be one of the first handsets which will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G.

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: January 27, 2022 10:36 IST
realme, mediatek, chipset, smartphone
Image Source : PR

realme 9 Pro+

Highlights

  • upcoming realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and new MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor
  • realme was stated to be amongst the fastest growing 5G smartphone brands globally in Q3, 2021
  • realme was able to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831% YoY

realme will soon be releasing the realme 9 Pro Series smartphone in the global market, including the first Pro+ product. The company stated that the realme 9 Pro series will be an all-5G product. Also, realme 9 Pro+ will be one of the first handsets which with is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.

realme introduced its range of 5G smartphones in 2020 and continuing the trend, the upcoming realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, stated the company.

According to the latest data released by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research, realme was stated to be amongst the fastest growing 5G Android smartphone brands globally in Q3 with robust growth in India, China, and Europe. realme was able to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831% YoY compared to the global growth rate of 121%.

