realme Pad to receive Android 12 update in Q3, 2022

realme has announced that the realme Pad will get the Android 12 Update in Q3, 2022 and would also have 3 years of a security update. The announcement has been made to keep the requirements of users in mind, said the company.

Android 12 will bring customization options to fulfil the creative requirements of realme Pad users. Some of the features that the Android 12 version will provide the users are to enhance lock screen and notification UI, scrolling screenshots, dedicated one-handed mode and improved widgets in the realme Pad.

realme Pad is the slimmest WUXGA+ and marathoner Pad and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor and comes with a 10.4-inches WUXGA+ (Widescreen Ultra eXtended Graphics Array Plus) full screen (2000 × 1200 pixels screen resolution). realme Pad is equipped with a 7,100 mAh battery and delivers for 65 days on standby or 12 straight hours of the video viewing experience. The pad comes with an 18W quick charge.

The Android 12 update will continue to improve on functionality, fluency, customizability, security and privacy that young users are concerned about, claims realme.