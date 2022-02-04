Noise launches ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with calling feature at Rs. 3,999

Follow us on Image Source : PR Noise launches ColorFit Icon Buzz

Highlights Equipped with smart features like call rejection, built-in games, caller name information and more

equipped with Noise Health Suite, including a blood oxygen monitor, 24*7 heart rate monitor, & more

Smartwatch is available on online and offline platforms in four colours options

Noise, a domestic electronics brand has launched a new smartwatch with a calling feature dubbed as ColorFit Icon Buzz which comes with voice assistance features for responding to the calls. The new smartwatch has been priced at Rs 3,999 and is available through online and offline platforms.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise said, "We are a customer-centric company and are focused on curating products basis the demands of Noisemakers. We are glad to launch ColorFit Icon Buzz with one of the most prominent features Bluetooth Calling."

The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen with 240x280 pixel resolution and is ideally designed for sports enthusiasts- supporting nine sports modes. The smartwatch comes equipped with features like Noise Health Suite, which further includes blood oxygen monitoring, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, calories burned, sleep monitoring, activity history and step tracker to keep a check on the entire body vitals of a human.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz gives users the capability to operate mobile functions through their wrist. Users can simply reject calls, play built-in games, get caller name information over the watch dial, low battery reminder, control camera, remote music and smart DND, and do more actions with just a simple wearable.

ColorFit Icon Buzz is compatible with iPhone iOS 8.0 and Android version 4.4 and above and is available in four colours variants- Jet Black, Silver Grey, Olive Gold and Midnight Gold.