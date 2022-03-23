iQoo Z6 5G: Availability, Pricing, Specifications

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: IQOO iQoo Z6 5G

iQoo has come up with the new addition dubbed as iQoo Z6 5G which has been priced at Rs 13,999. The handset is now available on Amazon India for purchases and is available in 3 variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 13,999

6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant at Rs 14,999

8GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 15,999

Z6 5G smartphone will be available in 2 colour variants - Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue. The smartphone is available for purchases from Amazon as well as from the official website of the company.

The company has a number of offers for buyers- like getting an instant discount of Rs 2,000 if the purchase is made by the HDFC Bank credit cards from the Amazon India site. Also, the customers will get Rs 1,500 off if they are looking forward to exchanging their previous device and a no-cost EMI option of up to nine months.

Specifications

iQoo Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display (2408×1080 pixels resolution) and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. In the background, the device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM which can further be extended by 2GB. For storage, the device features 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space which can further also be expanded up to 1TB by using a microSD card.

The handset runs on Android 12 OS, the smartphone is layered with Funtouch OS 12. Moreover, the device features a five-layer liquid cooling system for those who prefer gaming on their handset.

For photography, the iQoo Z6 5G supports a triple rear camera which comes with 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, but kindly note that the 2-megapixel Bokeh feature is only available in 6GB and 8GB variants. In the front, the smartphone supports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter which comes with Samsung 3P9 sensor.

iQoo Z6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support further features like WiFi 5, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, and a fingerprint sensor.