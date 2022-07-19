Instagram down again and this is how users are expressing their anger on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Instagram

Instagram has been facing some issue with the platfrom for a couple of months, and there have been reports stating about the outage of the photo sharing platfrom since Monday night, as per the complaints analysed being shared by several users on Twitter.

Instagram users started to roll out the hashtag #instagramdown on Twitter, which has been trending on the micro blogging platfrom.

"Instagram is down again @Meta and @instagram what's this?? #instagramdown," wrote one user on Twitter.

"Instagram is not working since yesterday night and today... It is totally blank."

"@instagram, your search feature is getting worse and worse everyday...along with every feature."

Users have also complained of constant outages and glitches on the app in the past week.

"@instagram the app keeps crashing when I try to open it. Goes back to my phone's home screen. Read people having this problem since July 12th," a user said on Twitter.

"I can't search for anything on IG, so I came here to see if it was down and it looks to me, it's been happening for days," added another.

This is to notify you that in India, the Instagram has been working perfectly fine, as per my personal experience, but there western countries whcih has been facing this trouble.

There has been no statement being made by the company related to the concern.

Inputs from IANS