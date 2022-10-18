Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore launches Glow Luxe

Gizmore, a homegrown smart accessories brand has launched yet another smartwatch in its wearable lineup by launching the new Gizmore Glow Luxe- flagship AMOLED smartwatch. The made-in-India smartwatch features two variants- one in premium-looking leather and the other with a steel strap, and it has been priced at Rs 3,499. The smartwatches are available through Flipkart and as well as other retail stores across the country.

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director of Gizmore, said, "We have been committed to providing world-class products to our users. With Gizmore Glow Luxe, users will not only get a smartwatch that has a premium design but also helps them maintain a healthier lifestyle."

He further added, "The smartwatch is equipped with a plethora of health and wellness features like a body temperature sensor which is a must-have feature these days, 24x7 heart rate measurement, menstrual tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes."

Talking about the features, the new Glow Luxe comes with a 1.32-inch circular Full touch HD AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness with a 390x390 resolution. The company has ensured that the users use the watch to track everything from their wrist, and in detail events in the brightest of environments.

The display is enclosed in a Zync-Alloy casing, which not only enhances the premium look and feel of the Glow Luxe but offers a sturdy as well as lightweight build. There is also IP67 water resistance on the Glow Luxe for enhanced protection, which allows users to step out easily in the rain or wear the smartwatch while playing their favourite sport.

Along with a 15-day battery backup, it comes with Bluetooth calling that can be used from the dial. Key features like privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access make it one of the most user-friendly products in the market.

The user can also easily browse and listen to music on the watch. It also features Voice Assistant features to support Google Assistant and Siri. Users also have the option to completely customise the smartwatch their way, as they have the opportunity to choose from over 200 watch faces.

Gizmore launched GIZFIT Glow in September 2022, its first smartwatch with an Always on AMOLED display. The launch of Glow Luxe is an extension of the Glow brand in the market.

Inputs from IANS

