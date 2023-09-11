Spyware-laden Telegram and Signal clones target millions on Google Play

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fake Telegram spyware strikes millions of Android users on Google Play

Millions of Android users have been exposed to spyware-laden versions of popular messaging apps Telegram and Signal, discovered on the Google Play Store by cybersecurity researchers. These malicious apps, dubbed "Evil Telegram" by Kaspersky researchers, were designed to compromise Android devices and harvest sensitive user information.

The spyware-infected apps claimed to offer faster performance compared to the official versions by utilizing a distributed network of global data centers, a lure to attract users. Superficially, these fake apps closely resembled the authentic Telegram, complete with a localized interface, creating the illusion of legitimacy.

However, upon closer examination, researchers identified a critical distinction: these counterfeit versions contained an additional module that continuously monitored activities within the messenger application, funnelling substantial amounts of data to a command-and-control server operated by the spyware creators.

The spyware was capable of capturing and transmitting a wide range of sensitive data, including user names, IDs, contacts, phone numbers, and chat messages. This unauthorized data collection posed a significant threat to user privacy and security.

Despite the apparent similarities to the official versions, these rogue apps were, in reality, modified replicas of the legitimate apps. This subtle difference allowed them to bypass Google Play moderators' scrutiny and gain access to millions of downloads before Google intervened and removed them.

This discovery underscores the importance of exercising caution when downloading apps, even from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. Users are advised to verify the legitimacy of apps, read reviews, and be wary of unofficial versions that promise enhanced performance or additional features, as these may conceal malicious intent.

The extent of the data breach and the potential harm caused to affected users highlight the ongoing challenges posed by spyware and other malicious apps within the Android ecosystem. It underscores the need for continuous vigilance, robust security measures, and user education to mitigate such threats effectively.

In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity remains a paramount concern, emphasizing the critical role of researchers and security experts in identifying and combatting emerging threats to protect user data and privacy.

