Buy POCO F4 5G from HDFC or SBI card to avail these offers and discounts

POCO India has announced its partnership with HDFC bank. The collaboration has taken place to bring in discounts on the purchase of the new POCO F4 5G smartphone which is priced at Rs 27,999.

The company has collaborated post listening to its customers for having no access to SBI Card, which is making it tough for them to avail discount on POCO F4 5G smartphone, which is available for purchase, on Flipkart.

About POCO F4 5G:

POCO F4 is available in two colours - Night Black and Nebula Green. The smartphone is available in three storage variants:

6GB+128GB at INR 27,999

8GB+128GB at INR 29,999

12GB+256GB at INR 33,999

But with the additional discounts provided by SBI and HDFC banks, users card, where consumers could avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 and the purchasing made by HDFC and SBI cards. Also, a discount of Rs. 3,000 making the effective prices:

6GB+128GB at INR 23,999

8GB+128GB at INR 25,999

12GB+256GB at INR 29,999

Additionally, as part of the new launch, consumers will get a YouTube Premium subscription for two months, free on the F4 5G smartphone. Also, applicable to the first sale, POCO F4 5G buyers will also get 1 year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack.