BSNL offers recharge plans with an additional 3GB data: Price, benefits and more

BSNL has come up with a festive offer with an additional 3GB of data for specific rechange plans. The existing rechange plans will have to use the official app of BSNK to redeem the offer.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2023
BSNL offers recharge plans
Image Source : X BSNL offers recharge plans with an additional 3GB data

 Like everyone, BSNL is also in festive mode and is all set to celebrate Diwali by bringing offers to the users. Recently, the Indian telecom company announced to rollout of a special data offer where the user will get an additional 3GB of data. The additional data will be added to the existing Rs. 251 recharge plan. Also, the company is further providing extra data on other recharge plans, which are under Rs 400.

There are three recharge plans at present- Rs. 251, Rs. 299 and Rs. 398. 

The news was announced via a series of posts X, where BSNL (@BSNLCorporate) made the official announcement about the special data offer as a part of Diwali Bonanza. 

How to get the additional data?

One can benefit from the additional data only when the number has been recharged by using the BSNL’s official portal and via the Self-care app. On the recharge of Rs. 251, BSNL has declared an extra 3GB of data. This further comes above the 70GB data that is included with the plan, along with Zing. 

The Rs. 252 recharge voucher will be valid for 28 days and after that, the additional data will expire. 

For those who are looking forward to recharging their network with Rs. 299 plan, BSNL has announced another 3GB of free data for them. The extra data can only be unlocked by recharging from the BSNL Self-care app. This plan already comes bundled with 3GB data/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited local and STD voice calling which will have a validity of 30 days. 

A plan worth Rs. 398 will also support the facility of 3GB extra data. The telecom company has already offered an unlimited STD and local voice calling to this plan, along with 120GB data which will be valid for 30 days and will further support 100 SMS per day. 

About the BSNL Self-care app: How to download it?

BSNL Self-care app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. 

