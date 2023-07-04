Follow us on Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky reopens sign-ups after a slight break

Bluesky, a Twitter rival backed by Jack Dorsey, has announced the reopening of sign-ups after temporarily disabling them a few days ago. The company stated that any outstanding invite codes can now be used to create an account. The announcement was made via a screenshot shared by The Verge. The surge in users and traffic on Bluesky can be attributed to Twitter's implementation of reading post limits. Many users sought an alternative platform, leading them to explore Bluesky as a viable option.

According to Bluesky's status page, the platform experienced "degraded performance" last Saturday. An update from the platform mentioned that they were working on accommodating the large influx of users and the increase in traffic. On Sunday, Bluesky informed users that sign-ups were disabled, along with the 'Popular with Friends' feed, but assured that the service should otherwise be operating correctly.

In related news, Bluesky, with support from Jack Dorsey, introduced several proposals for new moderation and safety tooling. The company is currently working on implementing these tools, which include user lists and reply controls. These features aim to enhance user safety and provide more control over interactions on the platform.

Bluesky's decision to reopen sign-ups suggests that they are actively addressing the challenges faced during the influx of new users. By enabling users to create accounts with invite codes, Bluesky aims to facilitate growth and provide an alternative social media experience.

As the competition in the social media landscape continues to evolve, Bluesky's reopening of sign-ups and its focus on developing moderation and safety tools indicate its commitment to creating a robust and user-friendly platform. It will be interesting to see how Bluesky progresses in attracting and retaining users in the ever-changing social media landscape.

Inputs from IANS

