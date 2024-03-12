Blinkit plans to start 10-min water tanker service for B'luru: Details

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 7:23 IST
Blinkit
Image Source : BLINKIT Blinkit

Unacademy, an edtech company's CEO Gaurav Munjal suggested that the quick-commerce platform Blinkit must start an on-demand, under 10-minute water tanker service for Bengaluru (earlier known as Bangalore), which is facing an acute water shortage already ahead of the summer season.

The groundwater in the city has been depleted by the shortage of rainfall and many bore wells have gone dry. Taking to 'X', Munjal wrote: "BlinkIt needs to start an on-demand under 10-minute Water Tanker Service for Bengaluru."

Many tech professionals have also started to leave the city temporarily amid the crisis. Last week, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) reportedly prohibited water use for washing vehicles, fountains and gardening, and has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation.

As per BWSSB, Bengaluru has a population of 1.40 crore, including the floating population.

The city requires nearly 1,450 million liters per day (MLD) of water from the Cauvery and an additional 700 mld from groundwater resources.

Meanwhile, BWSSB, in its latest order, has made it compulsory to get permission from the authorities before drilling bore wells.

ALSO READ: How to use Image to Sticker feature on WhatsApp: Details

Inputs from IANS

