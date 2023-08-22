iOS 17 revolutionizes navigation for EV users with live charging updates on Apple Maps

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE MAP Apple Maps on iOS 17 integrates real-time EV charging info

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 is set to introduce a significant enhancement to its Maps application by offering real-time electric vehicle (EV) charging availability information. This new feature will allow EV drivers to choose their preferred charging network. The concept was initially unveiled during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2020 and was later piloted for Ford Mustang Mach-E and Porsche Taycan users.

With the forthcoming iOS 17, iPhone users will be prompted to select their preferred charging networks, which include options like Electrify America, Chargepoint, and Tesla’s Supercharger network. Apple Maps will then display real-time charging availability based on this choice, and importantly, only compatible charging options corresponding to the user's EV charging port will be shown.

This innovation is currently only available to vehicles that support Apple Maps' EV routing, which is limited to Mach-E and Taycan models.

The recent iOS 17 public beta release has also showcased other features, including a personal voice feature that can create a user-like voice in just 15 minutes. Enhancements to Messages, a new StandBy mode, and improvements to Maps, widgets, and dictation have been included as well.

In the messaging realm, similar to the email filter function, users can now search and filter Messages using different criteria. Furthermore, the update allows users to listen to audio messages even after exiting the app, offering the ability to replay a specific part of the message or access a transcription.

Apple's continuous efforts to integrate EV charging information directly into its Maps application align with the growing electric vehicle market and the increased need for easily accessible charging infrastructure data. This move not only reflects the company's commitment to user experience but also contributes to the adoption and convenience of electric vehicles.

