Realme GT 5 to launch on August 28 - What can you look forward to?

Realme GT 5 releasing on August 28: A glimpse into what's expected

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship model, the Realme GT 5, in the market. The launch is scheduled for August 28 in China, as per the company's recent social media updates. This anticipated device is expected to make waves, thanks to its potential to support 240W charging speed, making it the fastest among smartphones to date.

While Realme has introduced various models under the GT series, the spotlight is now on the upcoming GT 5, which is likely to take the center stage. Being a flagship offering, it is speculated to sport the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, accompanied by up to 24GB of RAM. If this holds true, the Realme GT 5 will succeed the Realme GT 3 model, which was unveiled earlier this year at the MWC event but didn't make its way to certain markets like India.

The official launch event for the Realme GT 5 is set to begin at 11:30 AM IST on August 28 in China. The teasers leading up to the launch have generated excitement with the promise of an attractive curved design. Similar to its predecessor, the GT 5 is expected to offer an OLED display with a high refresh rate screen and enhanced durability.

The camera setup is likely to consist of a triple-camera arrangement, including a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. While the finer details are yet to be confirmed, it's anticipated that Realme will deliver a performance-focused device with robust capabilities.

Potential buyers can expect two variants of the Realme GT 5 in the market. One model may feature a 4,600mAh battery paired with lightning-fast 240W wired charging, while the other variant might sport a larger 5,200mAh battery with a slightly slower 150W charging speed.

