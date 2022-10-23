Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
Apple App Store will show more ads from Oct 25 onwards and here is the reason

Apple will add more app-related advertisements on the App Store from October 25 onwards. The news was confirmed through an email to the developers, where the the tech giant claimed that more advertisements are on its on the way to the App Store in all the nations, except China.

Saumya Nigam Published on: October 23, 2022
Image Source : APPLE APP STORE Apple App Store

Apple has recently announced the addition of more app-related advertisements on the App Store, which will start from October 25 onwards. In an email to the developers, the tech giant has claimed that more advertisements are coming on the way to the App Store in all nations except China, reported by MacRumors. ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani launches 5G services at Shrinathji temple

App-related advertising will start to appear on the App Store in the tab by today, from the main App Store and in ‘You Might Also Like' section which is placed at the bottom of individual app listings. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Here are some last-minute gifting ideas you must not miss

Apple has been quoted saying, "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store-- making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit.” ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Best budget-friendly gifting ideas under Rs 10,000

It is the first time when the developers will be able to post the advertisements in ‘Today tab’, which has only showcased the content that has been carefully chosen by the editorial team of the App Store until now, without any paid placement.

Also, with the "You Might Also Like" section, the developers will be able to advertise their apps on the pages of other apps now.

As per the report, the legal expert named Florian Mueller stated in a tweet, "You Might Also Like ads are another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there".

Inputs from IANS

 

