Amazon launches 'Echo Pop' smart speaker in India: Price, features and availability

Amazon has introduced its latest smart speaker, the 'Echo Pop,' in India, with a price tag of Rs 4,999. Available in four attractive colors - Green, Purple, Black, and White - the Echo Pop is equipped with Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which enables quick responses to voice commands addressed to its virtual assistant, Alexa.

According to the company, the newly launched smart speaker boasts exceptional audio quality, delivering clear vocals, balanced bass, and powerful sound. Additionally, users can use the device to control compatible smart devices like lights and electrical appliances, enhancing convenience and automation in their homes.

Parag Gupta, Director, and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, expressed enthusiasm about the Echo Pop, emphasizing its combination of impressive audio capabilities, the full potential of Alexa, and a stylish design.

One notable feature of the Echo Pop is its educational value for children. Through interactions with Alexa, kids can develop skills such as curiosity and communication, making the device a valuable learning tool.

Furthermore, the Echo Pop incorporates a microphone on/off button, affording users control over privacy. It also provides the option to view and delete voice recordings which ensure user data is managed securely.

To promote energy efficiency, the Echo Pop incorporates a Low Power Mode that conserves energy during periods of inactivity. This energy-saving feature not only reduces power consumption but also contributes to environmental sustainability over the device's lifespan, the company claimed.

With its attractive design, advanced audio capabilities, and integration with Alexa, the Echo Pop aims to provide an enhanced smart home experience for Indian consumers.

The new smart speaker is now available for purchase, and customers can explore the range of color options to match their personal preferences and home decor.

