Amazon India unveils unique floating store on Srinagar's Dal Lake

Amazon India has made a significant announcement, introducing its first-ever floating store on the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, as part of its pioneering last-mile delivery initiative known as "I Have Space." The unique concept involves Murtaza Khan Kashi, the owner of the houseboat Selec Town, being entrusted with the responsibility of delivering packages directly to customers' houseboats on a daily basis, creating a distinctive and seamless shopping experience.

Amazon Logistics, India's Director, Karuna Shankar Pande, expressed confidence that this strategic move will not only accelerate the speed and reliability of deliveries for customers in Srinagar but will also open up new opportunities for small businesses to flourish. The introduction of the floating store is expected further to fortify Amazon's delivery network in the region, catering to the specific needs of the picturesque locale.

The 'I Have Space' (IHS) programme was initiated in 2015 and has since grown to encompass approximately 28,000 local neighbourhood and kirana partners across approximately 420 towns and cities all over India. Through this program, Amazon collaborates closely with nearby stores and small businesses, enabling efficient product deliveries within a radius of 2 to 4 kilometres.

Participating in the 'I Have Space' programme provides local partners with the privilege of receiving packages at their store locations, which they subsequently deliver to customers. In return, Amazon compensates these partners based on the number of successful package deliveries they accomplish. The programme's immense success is evident with its substantial network, boasting over 28,000 partners operating in more than 350 cities throughout India.

Becoming an IHS partner does not entail any financial investment, making it accessible to anyone willing to partake in this transformative initiative. Partners are simply required to collect and deliver parcels to nearby locations. On average, the Amazon IHS store partner will efficiently manage between 20 to 30 package deliveries every day and will be earning a fixed income for each successful delivery made.

With the introduction of the floating store on the captivating Dal Lake, Amazon aims to elevate its delivery services, enhance customer convenience, strengthen its ties with local businesses, and continue its relentless expansion in the dynamic Indian market. By constantly innovating and offering unique solutions like the floating store, Amazon remains at the forefront of delivering exceptional customer experiences while empowering local businesses in their growth journey.

