Image Source : XIAOMIYOUPIN Xiaomi Oclean X: A smart electric toothbrush with touch screen

Xiaomi Oclean X is the world’s first touch-screen electric toothbrush that was up for crowdfunding and has managed to bag more than 10 million yuan. The Oclean X is originally priced at 299 yuan and has been priced at 249 yuan for the crowdfunding campaign.

The toothbrush comes with a touch-screen display that can be used to set the mode for brushing teeth along with notifications when the brush head needs to be replaced. Users also get notified on the amount of brushing force needed and when the brush needs to be adjusted to cover the blind areas. The brush also notifies time, weather, dental health information, brush moe and brush feedback.

The Oclean X comes with Bluetooth 4.0 that can be connected to phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 and higher. In terms of charging, the touch screen toothbrush allows 30 days of usability with just two hours of charging.

Image Source : XIAOMIYOUPIN Xiaomi Oclean X

It comes with a brushing posture monitor that does around 1,500 times a minute monitoring of the user. The data report then gets generated on the mobile app. It comes with user-friendly touch response and comes with a concept of intelligence, rapidity and customization.

