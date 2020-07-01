Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp introduces animated stickers, QR codes globally

WhatsApp on Wednesday introduced animated stickers, QR codes and improvements to group video calls for its more than 2 billion users globally. Animated stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions being sent every day.

"We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive," the Facebook-owned platform said in a statement. "We are making it easier than ever to add a new contact. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time," the company added.

The new features are rolling out over the next few weeks in the latest versions of WhatsApp. In group video calls, Whats App said you can easily start a group video call with just one tap on a video icon in group chats of 8 or less.

"With now up to 8 people on a video call, we've made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen," said the company.

KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular 'Status' feature that lets users share updates that disappear after 24 hours. The company also extended its Dark Mode feature for web and desktop.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage